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It’s Official: mRNA Covid Vaccines Are Euthanizing Thousands Of Old People Worldwide - FULL SHOW 2/11/21
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120 views • February 12, 2021
Reports of thousands of elderly people dying within minutes or hours after taking the vaccine are pouring in from around the globe. Also, Alex Jones covers the latest on the sham “impeachment” trial against Trump as well as Bitcoin’s massive victories. Bitboy Crypto joins Alex in the third hour to discuss possible replacements to the U.S. dollar as the international reserve currency, and Gerald Celente hosts the fourth and final hour.
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