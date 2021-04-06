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The Marxist Objective Of The Chauvin Trial
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110 views • April 06, 2021
One of the objectives that has dug deep into the fabric of America is that of the Marxist Frankfurt School adherents that fled Hitler in the 1920s. They escaped to the west and subverted every aspect of American culture over a 100 year cancerous occupation. Fomenting an unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime as one of its objectives. Fast forward to March 2021 and The Derek Chauvin trial is the main event. A grenade placed against a Minnesota judicial system under the imminent threat of irrational Marxist thugs salivating to burn their community to the ground.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b4857bb167d7e9edc41da
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b4857bb167d7e9edc41da
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