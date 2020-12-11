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A Voodoo Curse
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27 views • December 11, 2020
Oh friends, it is so wonderful to walk in heavenly places! Do you want to be raptured into the glory? We don't need to wait to be taken out of here! Oh no! We can go into paradise right now where all our fears are silenced, where Jesus reigns above it all and we are filled with His manifest presence. We can silence and rebuke all evil.
Many years ago a man into voodoo tried to put a curse on me...it did not end well...Oh glory!
We are indeed seated in heavenly places! Let's go!
Many years ago a man into voodoo tried to put a curse on me...it did not end well...Oh glory!
We are indeed seated in heavenly places! Let's go!
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