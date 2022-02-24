Missing cases happen all the time in the Communist China

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In the video, a high school student is dragged into a car by traffickers even though some people are around him. He cries out helplessly, “Help me, help me.”
Since the “iron-chain women” incident came to light, missing cases happen every day, including adults and children, boys and girls