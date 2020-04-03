SN1011: Getting On-Guard, CoViD Containment Chaos & Technocracy Rising | Factions Of Freedom

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[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2020/04/03/sn1011-getting-on-guard-covid-containment-chaos-technocracy-rising/]
While American’s growing mental instability begins to reveal itself under the looming threats of an extended quarantine, we’re beginning to see the psychosis set in; people joyfully squealing on people to keep themselves safe. This type of self-righteous, fear-based behavior is disgusting and should be rejected immediately. Regardless of the nation you’re in, cowering in the face of something like this should only embolden one’s own self and your duty should be to uphold others.
In these trying times, governments feels the need to enforce such draconian measures because of the fragile yet polarized nature of society in which we find ourselves. Were we a stronger nation, we might be able to brave something so ambiguous, but I fear it’s not just this incident which we are preparing for; the future is as unstable as it is gloomy. Even so, this should never dull our efforts.
The mission remains the same: maintaining our freedoms and liberties through a time of crisis while trying not to become disillusioned to the agendas at play. With nuanced ways of declaring martial law around the world, I think it’s time to adjust our approach and rethink some of our tactics. This virus may infect countries with totalitarianism, but we can’t falter. Even with people waking up, we don’t need people dying in order to expose corruption.
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