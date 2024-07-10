Gates and the WHO plan for the next pandemic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disease X, or "bird flu," or whatever they are creating next will be treated by another mRNA concoction because they found through the last worldwide experience how effective it was at killing people and creating disease.
This video shows Bill Gates's lies, the World Health Organization's plans, and more diabolical scheming of the (real) unelected world leaders who are currently running the show.