Trump at a press conference after the assassination attempt, last night - clip 5

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Trump at a press conference after the assassination attempt: short clip, of what was about 30 minutes long.
No one told me this profession was so dangerous. If Rubio had told me, maybe I wouldn't have run.
Adding:
White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt before the dinner joked with journalists that there would be "shootings" at the event:
"Today's speech will be a classic Donald J. Trump performance - it will be funny, interesting, and there will be shootings."
Will it soon turn out that an unknown person bet half a million dollars on this with bookmakers?