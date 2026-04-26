Trump at a press conference after the assassination attempt, last night - clip 5

Trump at a press conference after the assassination attempt: short clip, of what was about 30 minutes long.

No one told me this profession was so dangerous. If Rubio had told me, maybe I wouldn't have run.

Adding:

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt before the dinner joked with journalists that there would be "shootings" at the event:

"Today's speech will be a classic Donald J. Trump performance - it will be funny, interesting, and there will be shootings."

Will it soon turn out that an unknown person bet half a million dollars on this with bookmakers?