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Episode 39 - 20210717- Orange County Flicks
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30 views • July 17, 2021
Episode 39 is our first episode of 2021 and the first post-COVID lockdown. This time we meet with Shaun Lund of Orange County Flicks, a mobile cinema service where you can have a great movie experience in your yard, part of a block party, a church, school, or whatever you like. Located in RSM, but serving Orange County, Shaun provides a great service that helps you keep entertained. We're still recording on the small COVID rig and Lisa is doing her best to edit up my not-so-great sound, please bear with us as we get back to normal and also support these small businesses.
Guest: Shaun Lund
Company: Orange Country Flicks
Phone: 310-739-3705
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.ocflicks.com
Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/orange-county-flicks-irvine
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Guest: Shaun Lund
Company: Orange Country Flicks
Phone: 310-739-3705
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.ocflicks.com
Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/orange-county-flicks-irvine
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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