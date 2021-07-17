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Episode 39 - 20210717- Orange County Flicks
Good Morning Rancho
Good Morning Rancho
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30 views • July 17, 2021
Episode 39 is our first episode of 2021 and the first post-COVID lockdown. This time we meet with Shaun Lund of Orange County Flicks, a mobile cinema service where you can have a great movie experience in your yard, part of a block party, a church, school, or whatever you like. Located in RSM, but serving Orange County, Shaun provides a great service that helps you keep entertained. We're still recording on the small COVID rig and Lisa is doing her best to edit up my not-so-great sound, please bear with us as we get back to normal and also support these small businesses.

Guest: Shaun Lund
Company: Orange Country Flicks
Phone: 310-739-3705
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.ocflicks.com
Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/orange-county-flicks-irvine
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Keywords
entertainmentmovies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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