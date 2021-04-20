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PARENTS MURDER THEIR OWN CHILD -- 2 YEAR OLD KILLED BY COVID JAB LISTED IN VAERS #1074247
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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142 views • April 20, 2021
Source ---> ⁣https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/1074247 via Jim Crenshaw
This video was found on Covid Vaccine Injuries group on Telegram.
This information is taken directly from the official Criminals for Deception Control (CDC) VAERS website. This child was in the hospital 17 days ... which means she entered the hospital for some sickness on Feb 15, maybe even on the 14th, Valentines Day. Then 10 days later, on Feb 25th she was vaccinated for COVID and then 6 days later after the vaccination she died. WHY? Why would the parents or doctors consider giving this poison to a sick child?

⁣VAERS ID: 1074247
AGE: 2 | SEX: F| State: VA
⁣VAX DATE: 25 February 2021
ONSET DATE: 01 March 2021
⁣DATE DIED:03 March 2021
⁣HOSP DAYS:17
⁣MedAlerts Search Result Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths ----> https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?EVENTS=ON&;VAX=COVID19&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&DIED=Yes
Pfizer vaccine trial began at Stanford for 2 to 5-year-olds ---> ⁣https://www.kron4.com/health/c....oronavirus/pfizer-va

⁣“Responsible for Hundreds of Thousands of American Deaths”; Calls Mount for Accountability From Fauci, FDA’s Woodcock ---> ⁣https://thenewamerican.com/res....ponsible-for-hundred

⁣Number of COVID Vaccine Injuries Reported to VAERS Surpasses 50,000, CDC Data Show --->⁣https://childrenshealthdefense.....org/defender/covid-
Keywords
vaccinationvaerscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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