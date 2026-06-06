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Israel’s top-30 betrayals against US - USS Liberty Attack by Israel - clip 1 of 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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US 'greatest friend' or biggest foe: Israel’s top-30 betrayals against Americans
 
Israel claims it's America's closest, greatest ally – yet it has engaged in assassination plots against US, espionage (Pollard), nuclear theft from US soil, election meddling, and selling American tech to enemies, all while taking $3.8 billion annually in US aid, plus defence deals and UN veto cover.

See for yourself:👇
 
💥 Deadly attacks & plots
 
▪️1947: Letter bomb sent to kill President Harry Truman; defused by White House staff.
▪️1967: Deliberate attack on USS Liberty for over an hour, killing 34 Americans and wounding 171 to hide the secret of building nuclear facilitate and force US to join war against Egypt.
▪️1983: Israel withheld warning of Marine barracks bombing; 241 troops killed.
▪️1963: President J.F. Kennedy demanded Israel's Dimona nuclear facility inspections; assassinated soon after. CIA later scrubbed Israel from JFK files.
 
💩 Nuclear theft
 
▪️1960s NUMEC: Hundreds of pounds of enriched uranium diverted from Pennsylvania to Dimona.
▪️Project Pinto: Arnon Milchan smuggled 800 nuclear triggers for Israel, using PM Benjamin Netanyahu-linked front.
 
🫣 Espionage & spy rings
 
▪️ Jonathan Pollard (1985): Stole over 800 classified documents for Israel; life sentence.
▪️Ben-Ami Kadish (1980s): Passed nuclear and F-15 secrets to same handler; confessed, no prison.
▪️AIPAC Scandal (2004–05): Pentagon analyst fed Iran secrets to AIPAC, relayed to Israeli embassy.
▪️Pre-9/11 'Arts students': Dozens surveilled military/Twin Towers sites. Israel gave warnings, yet spy ring raised foreknowledge concerns.
▪️9/11 Dancing Israelis: Five agents filmed celebrating, arrested, deported amid foreknowledge suspicion.
▪️Economic espionage: Long-running theft of US industrial secrets, ranked highly aggressive by counterintelligence.
 
🤨Betrayal of technology
 
▪️Israel repeatedly sold US missile, radar, aircraft tech to China (Lavi, Ricor, multiple cases), media reports say.
▪️Pegasus Spyware: NSO spyware targeted US officials; company blacklisted.
 
🤬 Buying Elections & crushing dissent
 
▪️83% of Congress takes major pro-Israel PAC money, often top donor.
▪️2024: Pro-Israel donors gave Donald Trump record $230M, including $100M+ from Adelson.
▪️AIPAC super PAC spent $200M+ defeating critics in the House of Representatives like Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Thomas Massie; Massie’s 2026 primary most expensive House race ever, showcasing lobby power alongside Trump alignment.
▪️Historically, pro-Israel money crushed Congress Republicans Paul Findley and Paul N. McCloskey, who strongly opposed the Israeli alignment.
▪️Netanyahu pushed false Iraq WMD; State Dept says Iran war launched at Israel’s request.
 
🎭 Intelligence exploitation & dual loyalty
 
▪️Jeffrey Epstein’s blackmail ring suspected as Mossad honeypot; Ehud Barak met him 20–60+ times.
▪️Ben Shapiro, political commentator, witnessed receiving Israeli intelligence tasking; FARA registration urged.
▪️Dual loyalty & FARA evasion: Critics push for AIPAC to register as foreign agent due to policy alignment.

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Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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