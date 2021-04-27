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Satanism, Pornography and Sodomy
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312 views • April 27, 2021
This is just a couple of quick extracts from a video called The Satanic Influence behind Porn. It's roughly 56 minutes long and was sourced from a channel called Matrix_System_Failure on BitChute. It features Jeanice Barcelo and E. Michael Jones
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