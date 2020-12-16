© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Covid Vaccinations Ramp Up, New Covid Strain in UK, Earth Changes: 12.15.2020
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
581 views • December 16, 2020
Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Submitted by Karen
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccine-2nd-shot-us-af9bc295fa685aaa04e204e4db62e336
--
Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: A New COVID Vaccine Could Kill 50 Million People in the U.S.
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/12/dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-sherri-tenpenny-a-new-covid-vaccine-could-kill-50-million-people-in-the-u-s/
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-sherri-tenpenny-a-new-covid-vaccine-could-kill-50-million-people-in-the-u-s/
--
THE GOVERNMENTS VIRUS FOR YOUR MIND - A DIRE WARNING
https://youtu.be/1XmOqa_TN_k
--
God gene: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_gene
Vesicular monoamine transporter 2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vesicular_monoamine_transporter_2
--
Fauci Says Black People Should Trust COVID Vaccine Because an African-American Woman Helped Make It
https://www.westernjournal.com/fauci-says-black-people-trust-covid-vaccine-african-american-woman-helped-make/
--
PM: Sweden’s health officials misjudged virus resurgence
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-sweden-stefan-lofven-96fd3279dbc37301d88729710d030eb3
--
A Superstorm is Brewing in the Atlantic [+Nor'easter Update]: https://youtu.be/nO4CedEl9Yk
--
Pandemic backlash jeopardizes public health powers, leaders
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-public-health-michael-brown-kansas-coronavirus-pandemic-5aa548a2e5b46f38fb1b884554acf590
--
Yale Study Pre-Emptively Blames Coronavirus For Auto-Immune Diseases That Will Be Caused By The Vaccine
https://christiansfortruth.com/yale-study-pre-emptively-blames-coronavirus-for-auto-immune-diseases-that-will-be-caused-by-the-vaccine/
--
Is the vaccine effective against the new coronavirus strain? Everything you need to know
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-uk-new-strain-mutation-b1773908.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Submitted by Karen
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccine-2nd-shot-us-af9bc295fa685aaa04e204e4db62e336
--
Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: A New COVID Vaccine Could Kill 50 Million People in the U.S.
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/12/dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-sherri-tenpenny-a-new-covid-vaccine-could-kill-50-million-people-in-the-u-s/
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-sherri-tenpenny-a-new-covid-vaccine-could-kill-50-million-people-in-the-u-s/
--
THE GOVERNMENTS VIRUS FOR YOUR MIND - A DIRE WARNING
https://youtu.be/1XmOqa_TN_k
--
God gene: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_gene
Vesicular monoamine transporter 2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vesicular_monoamine_transporter_2
--
Fauci Says Black People Should Trust COVID Vaccine Because an African-American Woman Helped Make It
https://www.westernjournal.com/fauci-says-black-people-trust-covid-vaccine-african-american-woman-helped-make/
--
PM: Sweden’s health officials misjudged virus resurgence
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-sweden-stefan-lofven-96fd3279dbc37301d88729710d030eb3
--
A Superstorm is Brewing in the Atlantic [+Nor'easter Update]: https://youtu.be/nO4CedEl9Yk
--
Pandemic backlash jeopardizes public health powers, leaders
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-public-health-michael-brown-kansas-coronavirus-pandemic-5aa548a2e5b46f38fb1b884554acf590
--
Yale Study Pre-Emptively Blames Coronavirus For Auto-Immune Diseases That Will Be Caused By The Vaccine
https://christiansfortruth.com/yale-study-pre-emptively-blames-coronavirus-for-auto-immune-diseases-that-will-be-caused-by-the-vaccine/
--
Is the vaccine effective against the new coronavirus strain? Everything you need to know
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-uk-new-strain-mutation-b1773908.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryyoutube censorshipquarantinemedical martial lawretrovirusfema campsinternmentproject black starlockdowncoronavirusnanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverg4 ea h1n1 chinathird waveterral blackstarcovid-19 21 mutationviral replication inhibitorfamilies separatedsurvival group programhiv inserts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.