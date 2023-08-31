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FLORIDA TO BAN VAX? - Government Calls Jab A Bioweapon! - HUGE Move To Ban By Multiple Counties!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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273 views • August 31, 2023

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the huge news out of Florida in the face of new tyrannical covid mandates that Brevard county is moving to ban the covid injections, calling them biological and technological weapons against humanity. With Brevard County bringing this forward, countless other counties are also supporting the motion. Meanwhile, the Surgeon General of Florida is telling people not to comply with new mask mandates. With all of the attempts to bring back mandates, there is certainly more pushback than ever before. Will it stick?


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Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the Worldhttps://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.htm

🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021


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vaccinesfloridabreaking newsmandatesdesantisjosh sigurdsoncovid 19world alternative mediagreat resetwamdied suddenlyeugenica
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