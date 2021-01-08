CORONA EMERGENCY HEARING 6: ANDREW WAKEFIELD & DR. SHERRI TENPENNY

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On 22nd May, 2020 Andrew Wakefield - Director 'Vaxxed' the Movie & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - Vaccine Awareness Advocate gave testimony to the ITNJ.
World Health Sovereignty Summit website https://www.reclaimyourlives.com
ITNJ website https://www.itnj.org
ITNJ Commission Page with Inquiry videos http://commission.itnj.org
Subscribe to ITNJ Newsletter [email protected] or [email protected]
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ITNJcommittee/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/newearthproj
Instagram @itnj_committee and also @newearth_project
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/itnj
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/itnj