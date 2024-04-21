Create New Account
⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley - Performing his Version of Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Sweet Home Novorussia' - 'Donetske Style' - 06-19-2022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
RIP!!!  Russell 'Texas' Bentley - Performing his Version of Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Sweet Home Novorussia' - 'Donetske Style' - 061922

Russell's birthday, was the day after this performance. His birthday was June 20, 1960. RIP

Today, Sunday April 21, 2024, At Russell's channel his wife posted a sad 2 minutes message, on audio of her speaking, in Russian and crying. If interested, she also posted his funeral Psalms, Prayers, info. This is the link, in Russian. So click the 'Gear' for choice to translate to English.

https://azbyka.ru/psalms/funeral-psalms/

https://t.me/TXDPR






russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

