Stew Peters: Trump Calls For Drug Dealer Death Penalty
144 views
channel image
Mckenna
Published Yesterday |

Trump Calls For Drug Dealer Death Penalty; What About Vaccine Pushing Criminals?

During his speeches the last few months, President Trump has repeatedly pushed an idea we can relate to: Instead of putting drug dealers in prison, we should just send them to an early grave.

We can definitely see the appeal. But then there’s an obvious question that comes to mind: If he’s calling for the death of people who deal in fentanyl and crack, why isn’t he also demanding the death penalty for the people who knowingly injected innocent children with a jab that they know can cause myocarditis and heart attacks?

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

