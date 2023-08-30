Marc Morano exposes the WEF's plan to severely restrict energy, food & transportation

Carl Higbie on NEWSMAX: Former US government insider, Marc Morano, exposes the WEF's plan to severely restrict energy, food and transportation, under the pretext of "saving the planet".
"They're collapsing our energy, our food, our transportation, our free speech... Just like Covid when they closed schools and issued stay at home orders. All of that was done because a virus demanded it, well now they change the word 'virus' to 'the climate' demands it."
Source: https://newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Carl-Higbie-Frontline/vid/1_u0p3elv4
