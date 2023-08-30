Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Marc Morano exposes the WEF's plan to severely restrict energy, food & transportation
channel image
GalacticStorm
2109 Subscribers
Shop now
98 views
Published 18 hours ago

Carl Higbie on NEWSMAX: Former US government insider, Marc Morano, exposes the WEF's plan to severely restrict energy, food and transportation, under the pretext of "saving the planet".


"They're collapsing our energy, our food, our transportation, our free speech... Just like Covid when they closed schools and issued stay at home orders. All of that was done because a virus demanded it, well now they change the word 'virus' to 'the climate' demands it."


Source: https://newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Carl-Higbie-Frontline/vid/1_u0p3elv4

Keywords
global warminggreen new dealclimate hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket