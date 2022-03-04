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ORWELL CITY: GRAPHENE-LIKE STRUCTURES IN CHIROMAS 2022 FLU VACCINE
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123 views • March 04, 2022
Credit to Orwell City
La Quinta Columna continues to look at vaccination vials of all types under the microscope. Recently, the Spanish researchers detected the presence of graphene structures in this year's 2022 Chiromas flu vaccine.
Last year, La Quinta Columna detected graphene in a vial, also from Chiromas, from the 2019 campaign, which means that the composition hasn't changed. The trendy nanomaterial is still present in them, representing a health risk as it's a toxicant.
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/chiromas.html
La Quinta Columna continues to look at vaccination vials of all types under the microscope. Recently, the Spanish researchers detected the presence of graphene structures in this year's 2022 Chiromas flu vaccine.
Last year, La Quinta Columna detected graphene in a vial, also from Chiromas, from the 2019 campaign, which means that the composition hasn't changed. The trendy nanomaterial is still present in them, representing a health risk as it's a toxicant.
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/chiromas.html
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