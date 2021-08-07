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Phizer Whistleblower: Graphene Oxide used to deliver Spike Protein,... Consequences Therof
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757 views • August 07, 2021
Phizer Whistleblower: The ingrediends as shown by patents filed, clearly shows that Graphene Oxide is a KNOWN toxin to both humans and animals. It is used as the lipid (fat sheath coating) to encapsulate and deliver the spike protein INSIDE every cell in your body. Your body has ONE TRILLION cells. They are injecting approx. 70 trillion spike proteins. Spike proteins are simply PIECES of viruses, which are VERY tiny. They lend themselves to being inserted INSIDE the Graphene Oxide "Container" for delivery INSIDE cells in your body. It turns out that this spike protein gravitates to the organs in our body. . This also includes the arteries, veins, (especially capillaries), lungs, heart, brain, spleen, and also includes anywhere there are ACE2 receptors.
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