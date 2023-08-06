Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is The Everyday Carry of The World's Top Underrated Movie Actor?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2082 Subscribers
Shop now
257 views
Published 14 hours ago

What is The Everyday Carry of The World's Top Underrated Movie Actor?


What is your go-to for your everyday carry? Join Jim Caviezel as he briefly explains what he carries, including his most recent addition, the Sig Sauer P365 Macro.


Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!! Additionally, you will get behind the scenes footage from the Shawn Ryan Show. Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite


Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...


#ACTOR #SELFDEFENSE #SHAWNRYANSHOW

Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:

Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite

Keywords
navy sealjim caviezelshawn ryanvigilance eliteshawn ryan clips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket