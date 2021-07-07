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MOTHER MURDERED BY PFIZER VAXXXINE NOW FACES $180,941.08 MEDICAL BILL (MIRRORED)
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1150 views • July 07, 2021
MOTHER MURDERED BY PFIZER VAXXXINE NOW FACES $180,941.08 MEDICAL BILL (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8zTVqG4iSVn/
32 year old Adriana Aponte is a single mother. She trusted the doctors and everyone else that told her that the vaxxxine was safe and effective. She had her first dose and immediately got sick. She was clinically dead. Unfortunately, she did not pay her bill before she died. The greedy bastards didn't want to lose a new customer. They miraculously brought her back to life.
After being brought back to life, she immediately fell into a coma. She has been in and out of physical therapy had various treatments, has amnesia, and now has to learn to walk, talk, write and attempt to raise a 12 year old son and try to live a normal life again.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-adriana-with-medical-expenses-and-treatments
Source: bootcamp
Check out his channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
I notice she got the vaccine at work...I wonder if it was mandated. Now she is out of work? Go figure.
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8zTVqG4iSVn/
32 year old Adriana Aponte is a single mother. She trusted the doctors and everyone else that told her that the vaxxxine was safe and effective. She had her first dose and immediately got sick. She was clinically dead. Unfortunately, she did not pay her bill before she died. The greedy bastards didn't want to lose a new customer. They miraculously brought her back to life.
After being brought back to life, she immediately fell into a coma. She has been in and out of physical therapy had various treatments, has amnesia, and now has to learn to walk, talk, write and attempt to raise a 12 year old son and try to live a normal life again.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-adriana-with-medical-expenses-and-treatments
Source: bootcamp
Check out his channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
I notice she got the vaccine at work...I wonder if it was mandated. Now she is out of work? Go figure.
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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