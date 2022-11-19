SHERIFF KILLED BY VAX POISON 3-DAYS AFTER INJECTION 💉💉💉

POLICE OFFICER ‘WALT CHATHAM’ DEAD FROM BLOOD CLOTS 3 DAYS AFTER COVID VACCINE 💉
JASON FORDNEY (@FordneyEnergy) - “My good friend and neighbor of 4 years, ‘Walt Chatham’ of the Placer County Sheriff's office, died suddenly, three days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. I was told it was a blood clot. I'm not commenting on the vaccine's safety, but the timing is highly suspect to me.”
This post was deleted shortly after Jason posted it.
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
