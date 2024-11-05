A History Of Central Banking And The Enslavement Of Mankind By Stephen Goodson | Peacedozer



In his book "A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind," ex-South African banker Stephen Goodson exposes how the Central Banking system originated and how those in control have manipulated governments and orchestrated wars to maintain their power and profit. The core of this system is the ability to create money out of thin air, lend it out with interest, and then re-lend the interest indefinitely, resulting in a pervasive and global debt that enslaves individuals, families, and entire states. Goodson traces the influence of money-lenders throughout history, from Jesus' condemnation of them in the Temple to modern conflicts like World Wars, the American Revolution, and the overthrow of Gaddafi in Libya. He argues that by understanding the hidden hand of the bankers, one can gain a deeper understanding of history, the present, and the future.

