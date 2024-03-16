Create New Account
US Uses Thai Proxies to Escalate Crisis in Myanmar, Creating Arc of Chaos on China's Borders
Just as the US is destabilizing the Middle East to contain Iran, and Eastern Europe to contain Russia, the US is destabilizing Southeast Asia vs. China.

The US is focused particularly on Myanmar where US backed opposition groups are using armed violence to seize power.

Through US gov orgs like the National Endowment for Democracy, the US is supporting these armed groups beyond Myanmar's borders in neighboring Thailand, endangering regional peace and stability.

