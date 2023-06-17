The War Issue
17 views
-- The War between Russia and the United States.
-- The utility of war to push the "Great Reset," hide crimes, and ignore the rule of Law.
-- The greed and the people behind the greed.
-- Either Jesus Christ will be our Monarch, or we will be ruled by the devils own children.
There is no third path.
Keywords
jesus christrussiausjewswarukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos