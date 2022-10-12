10/12/22 FAITH: The Calm IN The STORM That Frees You! #PastorJeff

10/12/22: Today YAFTV begins our Faith-Is-Free talk-series with Pastor Jeff! The topic today is the importance of remaining steady in the midst of tribulation and how perseverance during adversity and persecution is the backbone of Godly character. As we continue in the fight against Satanic Globalist tyranny, biowarfare genocide, and the attempted rapid destruction and dismantling of Western Civilization, we can take heart in and find Steady strength through Faith.

I hope you enjoy the new series! Please share the video and leave comments/discuss below! YOU ARE FREE!

Thank you for your generosity in supporting You Are Free TV and for helping to make this channel thrive!

To support You Are Free Tv:

YAFTV is thrilled to join Give Send Go and be part of this wonderful Faith-based support Platform!

To donate one-time or support monthly:

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

PayPal: [email protected]







