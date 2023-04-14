Meaning of Divine Mercy Sunday - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.83 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Apr 13, 2023

Jesus told St. Faustina of the abundant graces he wishes to lavish upon the souls that will trust in his Divine Mercy and fulfill His simple request to go to Confession and receive Holy Communion on Divine Mercy Sunday. Learn more about the promises from Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and hear the amazing story of Melissa Coles as she tells an account of something unbelievable.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 83: Meaning of Divine Mercy Sunday





