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EMF Inspection with Jim Crawmer: What are EMFs? What is EMR? | Conners Clinic Live
Conners Clinic
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15 views • November 01, 2019
Lead Practitioner and Kinesiologist Michelle Hamburger, CNHP interviews Jim Crawmer of EMFInspection.com - Jim and his wife LaRae run an EMF inspection and consulting business in Minnesota where they are experts at helping homeowners and business owners create a safer environment through EMF and EMR remediation.

Michelle and Jim discuss the basics of EMF and EMR, and Jim has some anecdotes to share that may surprise you!

Resources on the Dangers of EMF:

🎥 Jimmy Gonzalez "Cell Phones Cause Cancer": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DIlOVJd0lA8
🎥 Wireless wake-up call | Jeromy Johnson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0NEaPTu9oI
🎥 Cellphone-Cancer Link Found in Government Study: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAgFGdFkJJE
🎥 International Scientist Appeal on Electromagnetic Fields | Martin Blank PhD: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ijs5lrebac
🎥 "The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation" -- Dr Devra Davis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDCHf5iCY
🎥 Health Effects of EMF: Focus on DNA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qj_QgFIqAdE

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✅ Conners Clinic Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com
✅ Conners Clinic Reviews ➡ https://connersclinic.com/reviews
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✅ Conners Clinic Twitter ➡ https://www.twitter.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-clinic
✅ Conners Clinic Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer

Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
https://goo.gl/maps/zvDgxHkcoLv
Keywords
canceremfradiation5ggeneticsgenesemralternative cancer treatmenttruth about cancerdr kevin connersconners cliniccell phone dangercancer and geneticscancer testingemf inspectionjim crawmer
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