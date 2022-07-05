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Nations Are Manufacturing Food Shortages With Regulation; the Globalists' Agenda Against Fertilizers
Watch the full live Q&A: https://ept.ms/FabricatedFamineYT
Protests have broken out in the Netherlands, where the government has begun restricting agriculture, in a push to reduce nitrogen use. This follows a broader global trend, where governments are placing restrictions on farmers and fertilizers under the claims of fighting global warming. And meanwhile, Sri Lanka serves as an example of where these policies could lead, where restrictions on fertilizers caused food shortages which are now sparking riots.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp