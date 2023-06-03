Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adulteress Or Innocence.

Proverbs 2:19 (NIV).

19) None who go to her return

or attain the paths of life.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The adulteress will destroy whatever innocence you possess.

It can never be recovered.

“You shall not commit adultery."

Exodus 20:14

