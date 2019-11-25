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Glock 45 Sub Second Shot
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37 views • November 25, 2019
Glock 45 Sub Second Shot
Here I am shooting my Glock 45 MOS at a steel silhouette approximately 10 yards away. The goal of this drill is to see what is the fastest time I can accurately shoot my first shot from a holstered position.
YouTube:
https://youtu.be/3YVnkzeLlUA
Here I am shooting my Glock 45 MOS at a steel silhouette approximately 10 yards away. The goal of this drill is to see what is the fastest time I can accurately shoot my first shot from a holstered position.
YouTube:
https://youtu.be/3YVnkzeLlUA
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