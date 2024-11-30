NATO-backed 'Kosovo' security forces and officials are arriving at the scene - part 2

Part 1, uploaded previous Video of the collapsed water supply wall that cut off water to Kosovska Mitrovica.

Part 2, this video: A large number of NATO-backed "Kosovo" security forces and officials are arriving at the scene, which very much smells like a "false flag" to escalate with the Serbs again.

Adding:

The so-called Kosovan authorities have seized what they have claimed to be a cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives and uniforms in Serb-majority Northern Kosovo.

Eight people have reportedly been arrested.

Adding more: Large contingents of so-called Kosovan special forces police are being deployed in Serb-majority Northern Kosovo.

Adding, more about this from Rybar:

A New Crisis in Kosovo and Metohija?

Situation as of 12:00 on November 30, 2024

A new escalation is possible in Kosovo and Metohija: after the destruction of the Ibar-Lepenac channel, the cities were left without drinking water and electricity, the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic accused Serbs of the undermining.

▪️ Last night, a powerful explosion occurred in the village of Vrage. As a result of the collapse of the water supply wall, the water supply to Kosovska Mitrovica was stopped, Pristina and its surroundings were left without electricity. The regional water supply company is calling on the residents of the region to stock up on drinking water.

▪️ The Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed republic at 23:30 addressed the citizens, calling the incident a "terrorist act" and accusing the Serbian authorities and their proxies. According to Albin Kurti, the undermining of the water supply was carried out by professionals and was aimed at critical infrastructure.

▪️ The British Ambassador to Kosovo called for an investigation into the incident and the identification of the organizers, the US decisively condemned the attack and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable as soon as possible. At the same time, the leader of the Serbian party in Kosovo emphasizes that as a result of the destruction of the water supply, the water and electricity supply to northern Kosovo, where Serbs live, has been disrupted. According to him, the undermining is absolutely contrary to the interests of the Serbian people.

Searches are underway in the north of the region, Kosovo security forces and NATO peacekeepers (KFOR) are strengthening their presence.