Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Voters Shocked MSNBC by expressing their position on the Ukraine Conflict
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The conversation went in the wrong right direction

Trump voters shocked MSNBC by expressing their position on the Ukraine conflict.

"Russia is not our enemy." "Ukraine is corrupt." "Zelensky is a problem," the respondents argued, baffling the reporter.

