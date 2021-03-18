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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 17March2021 Biden is CGIed in scenes.
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150 views • March 18, 2021
The Biden Administration is using CGI to put Biden in various scenes. Can he function with the press or anyone that will interact and ask real questions to him?
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