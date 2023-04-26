Create New Account
Robert F Kennedy, Jr Presidential Campaign Launch Video
Real Free News
In this captivating video, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announces his run for President of the United States. As the son of former Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, RFK, Jr. has long been familiar with the world of politics. Throughout his career, he has championed environmental causes and social justice, and now he aspires to bring his dedication to public service to the nation's highest office. In this video, Kennedy shares his vision for America and highlights the key priorities he will address as President. https://realfreenews.com/rfk2024info #rfk2024info #rfk #rfk24 #rfk2024 #rfkjr #rfkjr24 #rfkjr2024 #RobertFKennedyJr #RobertFKennedyJr24 #RobertFKennedyJr2024 #kennedy24 #kennedy2024 #rfkforpresident #rfk4prez #rfkjrforpresident #rfkjr4prez #2024election #election2024 Copyright Free Epic Music Journey To The Stars by SavfkMusic

