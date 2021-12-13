© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SARS-CoV-2 Already Here in 2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 13, 2021
When they finally got around to looking at blood samples from people who donated blood to the Red Cross in 2019, what they found was that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, even tough it's not nearly as dangerous of a virus as the Communist, Sinophile usurpers of our nation would have you believe, was actually already spreading throughout our country WAY before December 31, 2019, when the Chinese officially notified us of that fact. As I said back in February of 2020, when I first dove headlong into research of this situation. the virus was released from the Wuhan lab in early October of 2020 during the World Military Games which were being held there, about one month before the infamous Event 201 exercise took place in New York City. The Event 201 exercise was an exercise where the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic forum uncannily predicted and simulated the spread of a novel coronavirus that would emanate from a "wet market" in Wuhan. Hmm. What a coincidence! Those guys were prophets. Otherwise, how could they possibly know?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.