SARS-CoV-2 Already Here in 2019

When they finally got around to looking at blood samples from people who donated blood to the Red Cross in 2019, what they found was that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, even tough it's not nearly as dangerous of a virus as the Communist, Sinophile usurpers of our nation would have you believe, was actually already spreading throughout our country WAY before December 31, 2019, when the Chinese officially notified us of that fact. As I said back in February of 2020, when I first dove headlong into research of this situation. the virus was released from the Wuhan lab in early October of 2020 during the World Military Games which were being held there, about one month before the infamous Event 201 exercise took place in New York City. The Event 201 exercise was an exercise where the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic forum uncannily predicted and simulated the spread of a novel coronavirus that would emanate from a "wet market" in Wuhan. Hmm. What a coincidence! Those guys were prophets. Otherwise, how could they possibly know?