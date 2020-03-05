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Warren Off Warpath: Who Will She Offer Peacepipe?
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7 views • March 05, 2020
Warren is out & we’re waiting for Fauxcahontas to send a smoke signal about who she’s endorsing. And, as Bloomberg’s paid mourners weep, his worst nightmare in NC — a black man with a gun advocating for 2A handily wins the Republican primary — and other results from Super Tuesday
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