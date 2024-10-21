© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump vs. Harris Economic Plans & The Diabolic Tricks Banks Use To Scam You
* Which has destroyed the lives of more Americans: Iran and Russia or our domestic credit card companies?
* Dave Ramsey on the real threat we face, which is debt slavery.
* He is the Founder & CEO of Ramsey Solutions, where he has helped people take control of their money and their lives since 1992.
* He’s also an eight-time national bestselling author, personal finance expert and host of The Ramsey Show.
* After battling his way out of bankruptcy and millions of dollars of debt, Dave set out to change the toxic money culture for good — making it his company’s mission to provide biblically based, common-sense education and empowerment that give hope to everyone in every walk of life.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 October 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-dave-ramsey
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1848445863363821884