Soros-Funded Group Releases App to Help Illegal Immigrants Avoid Arrest | 2018
 May 4, 2018

Judicial Watch Director of Research, Chris Farrell, on how a Soros-funded group launched a smartphone application to help illegal immigrants avoid federal authorities.

https://youtu.be/OLAQJE4GvLQ

