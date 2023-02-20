Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3001b - Cuomo In The Spotlight, Trump Traps Biden, Sometimes Plants Need Water
104 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3001b - Feb 19, 2023

Cuomo In The Spotlight, Trump Traps Biden, Sometimes Plants Need WaterThe [DS] has been trapped again by Trump. They caused the problem in Ohio and they turned their backs on the people. Trump says he will help the people and Biden now looks like a fool. Cuomo is back in the spotlight and the nursing home scandal is back. The [DS] is trying to keep Trump out the WH and Trump is attacking them and calling them out. Trump can now see who is loyal and who is not. Sometimes plants need water.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site. 



Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket