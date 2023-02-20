X22 REPORT Ep. 3001b - Cuomo In The Spotlight, Trump Traps Biden, Sometimes Plants Need Water

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3001b - Feb 19, 2023
Cuomo In The Spotlight, Trump Traps Biden, Sometimes Plants Need WaterThe [DS] has been trapped again by Trump. They caused the problem in Ohio and they turned their backs on the people. Trump says he will help the people and Biden now looks like a fool. Cuomo is back in the spotlight and the nursing home scandal is back. The [DS] is trying to keep Trump out the WH and Trump is attacking them and calling them out. Trump can now see who is loyal and who is not. Sometimes plants need water.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
