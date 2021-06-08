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Video Shows Fauci Lied to Congress About Funding Virus Weaponization at Wuhan
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10 views • June 08, 2021
Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton aired a video from December 17, 2012, showing Dr. Anthony Fauci explaining what types of research experiments constitute “gain-of-function” — and that, surprise, surprise, those very types of experiments were funded by NIH at that time and continued through 2020, despite government moratoriums on such research.
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