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PARTIAL MOBILIZATION BEGINS IN RUSSIA AS 300,000 RESERVISTS ARE CALLED UP
The Russian president announced a partial military mobilization in Russia during his latest address to the nation. RT’s Maria Finoshina explains what the mobilization means for Russia, and the potential implications of the upcoming votes in the Donbass republics, as well as in the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye.