THIS CAN'T HAPPEN IN AMERICA!

As the Biden administration brings America down, the Russians have deployed Satan 2 Nukes for combat. But don't worry, America is way too good of a nation to be judged by God. We are the beacon of morals..... oh wait, we are the beacon of immortality? Um, maybe you should worry.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW - People don't believe this can happen in America as it is happening

https://americasvoice.news/video/68460/





2. SpeedTheShift.org - Timcast.com - Russia DEPLOYS SATAN 2 NUKE, Dispatches It For Combat Sparking WW3 Fears

https://speedtheshift.org/2023/09/02/russia-deploys-satan-2-nuke-dispatches-it-for-combat-sparking-ww3-fears/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com