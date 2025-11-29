BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵Get your book, it's on the way
wolfburg
wolfburg
20 followers
0
6 views • 24 hours ago
Slow synth-funk/soul pocket track opens with morphing ARP Odyssey arpeggios and cosmic synth pads over deep, rubbery bass, Tight, soulful drums drive the groove, while drifting Echoplex guitar textures and echo-heavy blues rock riffs float atop, Choppy Hammond B3 adds warmth, Swirling FX and synth swells enhance the expansive, retro atmosphere, with crisp interplay and classic rock-flavored details throughout


Verse 1: 🎵 In a world of deception, where truth's been suppressed, A beacon of hope, in the darkness, it's expressed. Get your book, it's on the way, a journey to enlightenment, A path to freedom, from the chains of ignorance. 🎵 Pre-Chorus: 🎵 From the halls of power, to the streets we tread, The echoes of wisdom, from the pages we read. In every chapter, a lesson unfolds, A story of courage, of those who dared to stand tall. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 Get your book, it's on the way, a call to action, To question, to learn, to seek out the facts. In the battle for truth, in the fight for our rights, We find our strength, in the words of the wise. 🎵 Verse 2: 🎵 From the ancient texts, to the modern-day pens, The voices of reason, in every sense. Get your book, it's on the way, a guide to the unknown, A map to the future, where freedom is grown. 🎵 Bridge: 🎵 In the face of adversity, in the shadow of doubt, We find our resolve, in the words we've found. For knowledge is power, and truth is our shield, With every page turned, we're healed. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 Get your book, it's on the way, a beacon of light, In the darkest of nights, it ignites. In the quest for understanding, in the search for the truth, We find our purpose, in the words of the youth. 🎵 Outro: 🎵 So let us embrace, the power of the word, And together we'll stand, with our books unfurled. For in the pursuit of knowledge, we find our way, Get your book, it's on the way. 🎵

Keywords
tightodyssey arpeggios and cosmic synth pads over deeprubbery basssoulful drums drive the groovewhile drifting echoplex guitar textures and echo-heavy blues rock riffs float atopchoppy hammond b3 adds warmthswirling fx and synth swells enhance the expansiveretro atmospherewith crisp interplay and classic rock-flavored details throughout
