Shooting The Very Rare Ruger MP9 Sub Machinegun!
BWE Firearms
Published 2 months ago |

I got to shoot the very rare Ruger MP9 sub machine gun thanks to Scott at  @Machine gun DAD.  This subgun was produced in the 1980's.

If you would like to donate to my channel you can do it here: https://bwefirearms.com/product/video-channels-support/ Or use PayPal and send to: [email protected] Also please Like, Share, Comment, and Subscribe to my channel and come see our website and online store at: bwefirearms.com

Thank you!

