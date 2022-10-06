Shooting The Very Rare Ruger MP9 Sub Machinegun!

I got to shoot the very rare Ruger MP9 sub machine gun thanks to Scott at @Machine gun DAD. This subgun was produced in the 1980's.
If you would like to donate to my channel you can do it here: https://bwefirearms.com/product/video-channels-support/ Or use PayPal and send to: [email protected] Also please Like, Share, Comment, and Subscribe to my channel and come see our website and online store at: bwefirearms.com
Thank you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.