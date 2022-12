Battlefield Bakhmut: Why Russia & Ukraine are Fighting Over this City

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for December 21, 2022:

- Pentagon admits Russia is gaining ground in Bakhmut;

- Zelensky visit to Bakhmut mirrors similar visit to Lysychansk before it fell to Russian forces;

- Western media admits Russia has Ukraine outgunned 6 to 1 in Bakhmut;

- Claims that Russian losses are as significant as catastrophic toll Ukraine is suffering in Bakhmut does not reflect reality if Russia outguns Ukraine significantly;

- Bakhmut is a significant transportation hub and a crucial fortified position along one of Ukraine's last major defensive lines in the east;

- The fall of Bakhmut may lead to a similar breakthrough like Popasna;

- Russian forces appear interested in destroying Ukraine's military at Bakhmut more than taking the city itself;

Mirrored - The New Atlas