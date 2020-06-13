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The Spirits’ Book – Chapter 3 – Creation - Questions 37-59
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4 views • June 13, 2020
The Spirits’ Book was codified by Allan Kardec in the 1850’s. Spirits have suggested that I narrate this book. I will load each section onto my YouTube and BitChute Channels, and when I finish recording all 1019 questions, I will compile them into one audio book.
Allan Kardec reveals the spirit realm to us. Subsequent Spiritist mediums have pulled back the curtain even further. High spirits tell us that we are on earth to learn and to improve ourselves. This isn’t done in one lifetime but over the course of multiple lives. We are essentially young immature spirits who are traveling through pre-planned trials and tribulations to replace our primitive emotions with advanced feelings – Love, Charity, Fraternity, and Honesty.
If you are watching this video, I will have the complete audio book on: http://www.nwspiritism.com/
If you don’t see the book on the top right-hand navigation bar, you can also go to the page where I will update and list all of my audio books - https://nwspiritism.com/spiritist-knowledge/spiritism-on-audio/
I have other books on Spiritism, in Kindle, paperback, and audio format. If you can links to them all at http://www.nwspiritism.com, or search for “Brian Foster Spiritism” in your search engine or on Amazon.
Here is a list of some of my books:
Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ
Explore Your Destiny – Since Your Life’s Path is (mostly) Predetermined – Understand the world you live in and where you are going - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QSVIDCW
Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4
Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA
Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS
The Case for Reincarnation – explains how reincarnation works and your part in determining your own trials on earth: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O6CDV4A
Spiritism 101 – An introduction to Spiritism: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V2S7MKA
Spiritism – Everything is Connected: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXQYFCX
51 Disclosures from Spiritism – The 3rd Revelation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011GRNP48
My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster
Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/
Download the free Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
Allan Kardec reveals the spirit realm to us. Subsequent Spiritist mediums have pulled back the curtain even further. High spirits tell us that we are on earth to learn and to improve ourselves. This isn’t done in one lifetime but over the course of multiple lives. We are essentially young immature spirits who are traveling through pre-planned trials and tribulations to replace our primitive emotions with advanced feelings – Love, Charity, Fraternity, and Honesty.
If you are watching this video, I will have the complete audio book on: http://www.nwspiritism.com/
If you don’t see the book on the top right-hand navigation bar, you can also go to the page where I will update and list all of my audio books - https://nwspiritism.com/spiritist-knowledge/spiritism-on-audio/
I have other books on Spiritism, in Kindle, paperback, and audio format. If you can links to them all at http://www.nwspiritism.com, or search for “Brian Foster Spiritism” in your search engine or on Amazon.
Here is a list of some of my books:
Book 1 – Heaven and Below – Book 1 of Spiritism – The Spirit World as Revealed to an Anglican Vicar - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076YKDFN2
Book 2 – Spirits and the Spirit Universe - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Z27HM6
Book 3 – How we are Guided by Spirits - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773VCBKZ
Explore Your Destiny – Since Your Life’s Path is (mostly) Predetermined – Understand the world you live in and where you are going - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QSVIDCW
Book covering my experiences with Spiritism: 7 Tenets of Spiritism - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XGSJGJ4
Book covering the topic of Near Death Experiences: The Spirit World Talks to Us - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQP3NQA
Book covering occurrences in past lives that affect our present life – The Problem is the Solution: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019MBSPLS
The Case for Reincarnation – explains how reincarnation works and your part in determining your own trials on earth: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O6CDV4A
Spiritism 101 – An introduction to Spiritism: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00V2S7MKA
Spiritism – Everything is Connected: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XXQYFCX
51 Disclosures from Spiritism – The 3rd Revelation: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B011GRNP48
My Amazon author page, where you can survey all of my books – http://www.amazon.com/author/brianfoster
Facebook page to discuss Spiritism: Spiritism and the Spirit World Around Us - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiritist/
Download the free Kardec Radio app on the IOS or Android app store to get Spiritist radio 24 hours a day.
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