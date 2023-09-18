ThePatriotNurse: Welcome to the ENDGAME: This is What a Crash looks like

Posted 14July2023:

In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the crazy housing market, rent spikes, socialist revolution and how history informs the present. This train has been heading for the crash for a long time. Under the QE (Quantitative Easing) of the Obama administration, our dollar has been headed for disaster. The day of reckoning is fast approaching.

The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

