ThePatriotNurse: Welcome to the ENDGAME: This is What a Crash looks like

Posted 14July2023:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the crazy housing market, rent spikes, socialist revolution and how history informs the present. This train has been heading for the crash for a long time. Under the QE (Quantitative Easing) of the Obama administration, our dollar has been headed for disaster. The day of reckoning is fast approaching.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
