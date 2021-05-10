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Proof the Government _ Health Authority Approved A POISON_
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134 views • May 10, 2021
Straight from the horses mouth. Watch this video I took off of the australian gov website. They call sars cov2 vaccine a poison?
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force] (No.2) 2021: https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
PDF Link: https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-05/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
https://crazzfiles.com/bombshell-western-australian-govt-authorises-military-to-administer-cv-vax-describing-it-in-the-paperwork-as-poison/
Public Health Act 2016 (WA) – Instrument of Authorisation – Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) VACCINE – Australian Defence Force] (No.2) 2021: https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
PDF Link: https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-05/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
https://crazzfiles.com/bombshell-western-australian-govt-authorises-military-to-administer-cv-vax-describing-it-in-the-paperwork-as-poison/
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