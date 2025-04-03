Senator Cory Booker breaks record with 25-hour anti-Trump rant - 44 seconds is enough

Senator Cory Booker breaks record with 25-hour anti-Trump rant – broadcast, yesterday, April 1.

Democrat Senator Cory Booker has delivered the longest-ever Senate speech, droning on for 25 hours and 4 minutes in a marathon protest against President Donald Trump.

💬 “There are going to be PhD students writing about him [Trump] for generations. He'll love that in heaven. He'll look down and say, ‘I'm so happy people are talking about me,’” Booker declared—while ironically continuing to talk about Trump himself, seemingly achieving nothing in the process.

The senator vowed to keep talking “as long as he is physically able.”

Adding more from them:

House Democrat pushes bill to DRUG-TEST Elon Musk – reports

💬 "Those with access to sensitive information must be thoroughly vetted, clear-eyed, and exercise good judgment," said Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), as quoted by Axios. "This is about protecting national security from reckless incompetence."

Key details of the bill:

🌏 Mandatory pre-employment drug tests for special government employees.

🌏 Random drug testing for sensitive roles.

🌏 One-year federal service ban for failed tests.

🌏 Targets DOGE staff in temporary government roles.